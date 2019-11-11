LEAVENWORTH — Two Leavenworth High School seniors won the Ultimate Raider competition and the school’s JROTC Pioneer Battalion captured the first national title in school history last weekend in Molena, Ga.

Konya Halle won the female division and Joseph Purvis took first place in the male division in the Ultimate Raider event at the JROTC national meet.

The Leavenworth team took 51 cadets who competed in three divisions, including female, male and co-ed teams. Cadets compete in five different physical categories.

The Raiders won three events and placed second in two others.

“To win you have to be consistent in all five events,” said 1st Sgt. Wayne Cogdill, adviser for the program.

Leavenworth finished first with eight points. Mariner High School in Florida took second with 14 points. Georgia Military College Prep School placed third with 25 points.

The team victory culminated a season in which the Raiders won all three of their regional meets before taking the crown in Georgia.

The Raiders were coming off back to back years in which they placed second at the national meet.

“The last two years, 2017 and 2018, that fed the fire for this team,” Cogdill said.

Cogdill said the program is proceeding with plans to feature the team on a large billboard on K-7 highway 7.

He said the Leavenworth school district has agreed to pay for the billboard which will feature a team photo.

“It’s amazing,” Cogdill said. ”(The billboard) is another recruiting tool for our program.”

He said the team returned to Leavenworth early Monday morning and received an escort by local law enforcement back to the school.

Cogdill said plans are already underway for next season.

“We’re going to win,” he said.

For more information about the Raiders, visit Leavenworth Raiders on Facebook.