The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is undefeated heading into its KCAC opener.

The Braves improved to 5-0 after rolling to easy wins this past weekend in the Braves Tip-Off Classic at Wilson Field House. Ottawa has not started the season this hot for decades.

Ottawa opens KCAC play 8 p.m. Wednesday at home against preseason conference favorite Oklahoma Wesleyan, which is ranked No. 7 in the NAIA poll. Ottawa knocked off Oklahoma Wesleyan late in the 2018-19 season when the Eagles were ranked No. 1.

The Braves took care of business this weekend, routing Kansas Christian College 89-65 on Saturday, and Calvary University 92-60 on Friday night.

Ottawa jumped all over Kansas Christian College, building a 44-22 halftime lead. Ottawa increased the lead to 33 points in the second half.

Ryan Haskins paced the Braves with 18 points. Mason McDow netted 11 points and Mat Baldeh had 10. Jackson Mallory dished six assists and Jaquan Daniels snared 11 rebounds.

The Braves used a big second half to cruise by the Warriors on Friday. Ottawa opened a 47-28 lead with a 20-4 run in the first half. Calvary answered with a 12-0 spurt and closed within 50-40 at halftime.

Ottawa responded in the second half a couple of big runs. Ottawa’s balanced attack was paced by Darryl Bowie and McDow with 14 points apiece. Daniels added 13 points. Haskins, Mallory and Trevor Ballow scored 11 points each.