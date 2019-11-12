Veteran’s Day is meaningful amongst tribal nation’s in the United States.

There were the large number of Native soldiers serving in World War I that led the U.S. government to pass the Snyder Act in 1924 to extend U.S. citizenship to Native American people.

The Munsee Tribe in Kansas counted a number of veterans amongst it’s community.

Munsee people lived in battle theaters in the American Revolutionary War at Gnadenhutten in Ohio and the War of 1812 in the Battle of Moraviantown in Ontario, Canada, before removing west of the Mississippi River in the 1830s after the government offered 24,000 acres by executive order in 1823.

They first stayed on Delaware lands where Muncie, Kansas, is now when the 24,000 acres of land didn’t exist in the late 1830s. They got their own small reservation near Leavenworth in 1854 but settlers forced them to join the Black River and Swan Creek Chippewa tribe here in 1859.

There were 62 Munsee people on the final 1900 foll. Over a third of this tribe’s members have served in the Armed Forces.

The Munsee Tribe in Kansas is attempting to regain federal recognition.

Those that served in armed forces included:

US CIVIL WAR — Ignatius Caleb, Moses Kilbuck, Benjamin Franklin Spooner.

WORLD WAR II — Irwin Nestor Spooner, Silas Veix, James Bracklin, Joseph Willam Caleb, Rufus L Caleb, Ralph Church,

Elmer Mills, Lynn Murray, Millard Ellis Spooner Sr., Paris Frank Spooner, James P. Spooner, William Ellery Spooner, Cora Veix, George Veix, Raymond Veix

KOREAN WAR —Franklin Truman Plake Jr.

VIETNAM WAR — Jimmie Leroy Johnson, George Gregory Kilbuck, Max Spooner, James L “Jim” Thomas,

VIETNAM ERA — Daniel V. Goodman Jr.

PEACE TIME — Roscoe “Jack” Bittenbender, George Chaney Caleb, George Edward Markley

Purple Heart and Gold Star soldiers — Gregory Kilbuck).

Vietnam Wall — Gregory Kilbuck (awarded a purple heart) and Jimmie Johnson (parents were Vincent L. and Cornelia Bittenbender Johnson; siblings, Ramona Johnson Hildebrandt and Rebecca Johnson Beers).

cut

The Munsee tribal cemetery in the Chippewa Hills was full of patriotism for Veterans Day. Several tribal members served in the United States armed forces. [SUBMITTED PHOTO].