The Ottawa University softball program announced the signing of Madison Bunfill for the 2021 season. She is from Tarkington, Texas, and attends Tarkington High School.

Bunfill lettered in softball and basketball at Tarkington High School. She was named Defensive MVP, earned first team all-district, was named Newcomer of the Year, earned second team all-district honors, and was a four-time Academic All-district selection.

“Madison is a great addition for us,” OU head softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “She comes from a well-respected travel organization that prepares their players well for the transition to the college game. Madison has above average range with a great arm, she also hits for power. Madison will come in and compete for playing time as a freshman. She is a true student-athlete as she is an all-district academic performer. We are excited to have Madison joining our program.”

Bunfill plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.