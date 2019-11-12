Kansas State Board of Education member Steve Roberts filed Tuesday to run in the Republican Party's primary for U.S. Senate.

Roberts said in an interview that he intended to be the "education candidate" for the seat to be vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican.

"When we have schools that work for any child, we can make America great again or make it as great as it ever has been or greater than it's ever been," Steve Roberts said. "When education works for all who want it, we'll have a great country."

Other GOP candidates for the Senate seat include U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle. Democrats in the race include state Sen. Barbara Bollier and Manhattan City Commission member Usha Reddi.

Roberts, of Overland Park, joined the state education board in 2013 and represents school districts within Johnson and Wyandotte counties. He has taught in public, private and parochial school classrooms.

He earned an engineering degree at the University of Missouri and a master's degree in education at Grand Canyon University.