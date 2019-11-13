MANHATTAN — Something got into the Kansas State Wildcats at halftime.

Monmouth, on the other hand, might have been best served remaining in the locker room.

K-State (3-0) quickly erased a nine-point deficit with an 18-2 run to open the second half Wednesday night and rolled to a 73-54 victory over Monmouth at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats, after struggling mightily on offense before the break, hit half of their shots in the first nine minutes of the second period, including their first two 3-pointers and seven straight free throws. They also clamped down defensively, not allowing Monmouth its second field goal until the 5:30 mark.

The 3-pointer by Melik Martin came after the Wildcats had opened a 57-35 advantage on a Makol Mawien dunk.

Xavier Sneed led K-State with 15 points, followed by Mawien with 11 points and nine rebounds. Cartier Diarra, Montavious Murphy and David Sloan each had eight points, with Diarra adding seven assists.

The lone double-figure scorer for Monmouth (1-2) was Ray Salnave with 20 points.

At the under-12 timeout, K-State led 41-33, thanks to a 21-4 spurt to start the second half.

Monmouth's lone field goal in the first 14 1/2 minutes of the half was a second-chance layup from Gob Gabriel with 13:34 left. K-State built its first double-digit lead at 43-33 on Sloan's fast-break layup with 11:15 left.

A Sloan 3-pointer, Mawien three-point play and Montavious Murphy fast-break dunk stretched it to 51-35, triggering a second timeout by the Hawks with 8:32 to play.

K-State finally hit a 3-pointer to start the second half when Sneed connected, and Murphy was on the receiving end of a long pass from Sneed for a breakaway dunk, trimming the lead to 29-25 and forcing Monmouth to call timeout at the 18:23 mark.

The Wildcats kept up the assault and led 34-30 after a Murphy 3-pointer and Diarra fast-break layup with 15:52 left to complete a 14-1 run.

K-State shot just 28.6% from the field and trailed Monmouth 29-20 at the break. The Wildcats missed all 10 of their 3-point shots, making them a combined 1 for 32 in the first half of the first three games. After they scored eight straight points to take a brief 16-13 lead on a Sneed free throw and Levi Stockard basket with 5:57 left, Monmouth closed the period with a 16-4 run, capped by a Mustapha Traore fast-break layup at the buzzer off a behind-the-back pass from Samuel Chaput.

The Hawks shot 54.5% from the field in the half with three 3-pointers and outrebounded K-State 16-15. They did turn the ball over 12 times, allowing K-State to remain within striking distance.

Salnave came off the bench to score nine first-half points for Monmouth, with Deion Hammond and Chaput each adding six. Traore had seven rebounds.

Sneed led K-State at the break with six points and four rebounds, while DaJuan Gordon had five points that started K-State's 8-0 run on a three-point play and rebound basket.

After Stockard gave K-State the three-point lead, Gob Gabriel cut it to one and Hammond put the Hawks up 18-16.