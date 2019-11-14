The Ottawa University softball team announced the signing of Jaysan Gibson, Verdigris, Oklahoma, for the 2021 season. She attends Verdigris High School.

Gibson lettered in softball, soccer, and marching band at Verdigris High School. She was a starter on the Cardinal girls soccer team, helping them to an Oklahoma 4A state championship in 2018. Gibson earned all-district honors in 2018. As a member of the marching band, she is part of the Cardinal Color Guard.

“We are very excited to have Jaysan joining our program,” OU head softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “She is a very good pitcher and first baseman. Jaysan will bring a big bat to our program as she has tremendous power. We can’t wait to get her here and watch her grow over the next four years.”

Gibson plans to major in elementary education.