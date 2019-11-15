Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 11:05 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of N, Louisa Ave., Williamsburg, Aaron Wilson, 27, Williamsburg, for driving while suspended, no liability insurance and expired registration.

• 12:37 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tiffany Fernandes, 28, homeless, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Taylor Clark, 25, Lawrence, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Roger Helm, Jr., 27, Kansas City, Mo., on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 6:24 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of I-35, Ottawa, April Mullins, 35, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2003 Ford Ranger when she lost control due to slippery road conditions and crashed into a bridge barrier.

• 6:44 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of I-35, Ottawa, Micah Leckliter, 18, Ottawa, was northbound in a 2005 Honda Civic when he lost control due to slippery road conditions and crashed into a bridge barrier.

• 8:36 a.m. Monday, 3900 block of I-35, Ottawa, David Beachy, 20, Haven, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado northbound when he lost control on the ice causing him to slide into median and overturn.

• 8:48 a.m. Monday, 4000 block of I-35, Wellsville, Pawan Kumar, 23, Rialto, Calif., was driving a 2018 Freightliner northbound when it lost control on icy roads and jackknifed into the median.

• 9:34 a.m. Monday, 4400 block of Shawnee Road, Wellsville, Kristen Moland, 17, Wellsville, was eastbound in a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she lost control due to slippery road conditions and left the roadway, striking a tree. Moland was transported by EMS for possible injuries.

• 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Old US-50, Darla Altic, 59, Williamsburg, was northbound in a 2017 Toyota Yaris when she struck a deer.

• 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, 4100 block of Colorado Road, Jeri Randall, 38, Pomona, was northbound in a 2011 Ford when she struck a deer.

• 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of I-35, John Rothwell, 27, Gardner, was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta northbound when he swerved to miss a deer. He over corrected and struck the concrete bridge rail.

• 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, 3500 block of I-35, Everett Young, 57, Hartville, Mo., was southbound in a 2020 Freightliner when he struck a deer.

• 4:29 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of K-68, Kimberly Slankard, 53, Pomona, was eastbound in a 2006 GMC Sierra when she struck a deer.

• 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of Montana Road, Ottawa, Brandon Marks, 36, Tonganoxie, was southbound in a 1995 Honda Civic when it caught on fire.

• 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of US-59, Chad Pope, 43, Ottawa, was northbound when he struck a deer.

• 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of I-35, Earnest Back, 64, Floydada, Texas, was northbound in a 2020 Peterbilt when he thought he had a blow out while driving. Several minutes after pulling over the trailer he was hauling caught fire.

• 5:43 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Sand Creek Road, Pomona, Mary Rodger, 58, Pomona, was in a 2015 Nissan when she struck a deer.

• 6:55 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of US-59, Princeton, Nina Elliott, 37, Lawrence, was southbound in a 1998 Honda Civic when she struck a dog.

• 7:04 p.m. Thursday, 4400 block of US-59, Ottawa, John Duncan, 71, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2001 Jeep Cherokee when he struck a deer.

Incidents

• 9:47 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Vermont Road, Greeley, a stolen John Deere tractor was found from Woodson County.

• 5:35 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Butler Road, Richmond, a 33-year-old Richmond female reported a possible criminal threat.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Christipher Salazar Jr., 18, Ottawa, for theft and was issued a notice to appear after taking items from a business.

Accidents

• 7:35 a.m. Monday, 300 block of W. Keokuk, Ottawa, a 2001 Ford driven by Rebecca Smith, 51, Ottawa, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a 2016 Honda driven by Caden Lowderman, 16, Ottawa.

• 8:17 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of I-35, Ottawa, Edward Yenner, 51, St. Louis, Mo., was driving a 2018 Freightliner and lost control and struck a guard rail.

• 11:58 a.m. Monday, 100 block of W. First St., Ottawa, Nicholas Ferguson, 22, Ottawa, was driving a 2012 Ford SUV and struck a parked 1993 Chevrolet truck owned by Joseph Miles, 76, Ottawa.

• 6:31 p.m. Monday, 100 block of E. 15th St., Ottawa, a 2004 Dodge passenger car driven by a 16 year-old Ottawa female struck a Chrysler passenger car driven by Addison Dunn, 33, Spring Hill.

• 9:01 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Shane Coons, 43, Ottawa, was driving a 1994 Chevy truck and struck the rear of a 2017 Dodge Caravan, driven by Jessica Douglas, 32, Kansas City, Kansas. Coons complained of minor pain but was not transported for his inuries. Coons was cited for inattentive driving.

• 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, 100 W. Tecumseh St., Ottawa, Mariusz Strezelec, 60, Mount Prospect, Ill., was driving a 2016 Volvo semi tractor with trailer, struck a utility pole owned by the City Of Ottawa causing damage along with a light pole and utility poles owned by AT&T.

Incidents

• 1 p.m. Monday, 600 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 67-year-old Ottawa male was found deceased. Case is under investigation.

• 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, and 120 E. 15th St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Kansas City, Mo., reported the criminal use of a financial card by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Kansas City, Mo., reported attempted fraud. Case is under investigation.

• 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa female reported harassment and criminal threat by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 43-year-old Ottawa male reported theft of motor fuel.

• To Time Tuesday, 700 block of E. Garfield St., Ottawa, a 24-year-old Ottawa male reported known suspects stole property and caused damage.

• 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 54-year-old Ottawa male reported unknown suspects entered a building causing damage and taking property.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: 600 block of Pine St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 100 block of Locust St., animal complaint; 200 block of Downey Drive, unsecure structure; 300 block of E. First St., assist other agency.

Saturday: 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 700 block of Main St., recovered property; 300 block of Pendleton Court, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 200 block of Hunt Ave., assist other agency; 3700 block of Utah Road, assist other agency; 600 block of Main St., animal complaint; 300 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint.

Sunday; 300 block of Locust St., special assignment.

Monday: 800 block of Main St., welfare check.

Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., theft; 600 block of Walnut St., general information; 800 block of Main St., general information; 700 block of W. Third Terrace, animal complaint.

Wednesday: 600 block of Oak St., assist other agency.

Thursday: 100 block of Walnut St., animal complaint; 600 block of W. Third Terrace, medical call; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; I-35, mile marker 198, assist other agency; 600 block of Maple St., welfare check.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 21 medical calls Friday through Wednesday.

Sunday: S. Highland St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning; W. 19th St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning; W. Fifth St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning; S. Ash St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

Wednesday: I-35, Ottawa, transport vehicle fire.