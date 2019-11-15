Ottawa University junior outside hitter Ayona Tharps was selected the KCAC Player of the Year by the conference coaches.

She is the fourth Ottawa player to earn the award joining Janaya Fox (2015), Emily Napier (2004) and Emily Foster (2002).

Tharps, who was a first-team selection for the second straight season, compiled 421 kills, a .232 attacking percentage, three assists, seven service aces, 113 digs, and 90 blocks. She is ranked 22nd in the NAIA in total kills (421). Tharps was named KCAC Attacker of the Week three times time past season.

She is joined on the first team by teammate Ryleigh Burdick, junior outside hitter. Makayla Aspegren and Yulieka Jimenez received second-team honors.

Burdick has 261 kills, a .209 attacking percentage, six assists, three service aces, 95 digs, and 25 blocks this season.

Aspegren, a senior right side hitter, was an all-KCAC performer for the second straight season. Aspegren has 197 kills, a .214 attacking percentage, five assists, 28 digs, and 138 blocks. She is ranked eighth in the NAIA in total blocks (138) and 25th in blocks per set (1.1).

Jimenez, a senior outside hitter, has been named all-KCAC for the third straight season. Jimenez has 186 kills, a .234 attacking percentage, one assist, nine service aces, 81 digs, and 25 blocks.

Ottawa (20-14) is competing in the KCAC Tournament this weekend in Hutchinson. The Lady Braves played a quarterfinal match on Friday. Results were not available at press time.