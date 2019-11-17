Center celebrate America Recycles Day

PITTSBURG — To encourage recycling all across the nation, recycling centers and communities celebrated America Recycles Day on Friday.

Local nonprofit Southeast Kansas Recycling hosted a free shredding day for people and businesses who have old bank records, tax records and other documents to get rid of.

At the recycling center, material handling vehicles bustled back and forth through the warehouse and people sorted items into categorized containers. Boxes of paper were piled high waiting to be shredded and compacted into bales. SEKR Board Treasurer Gene Vogler said everyone stays “pretty busy” at the recycling center.

“We will ship approximately 100 tons of material every month,” he said.

Defendant sentenced for pharmacy robbery

A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for robbing a downtown Leavenworth business, according to a prosecution official.

Billy D. Prestidge, 25, of Hot Springs, Ark., was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 94 months, or seven years and 10 months, with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Prestidge pleaded guilty last year to aggravated robbery.

The charge stemmed from the May 16, 2016, armed robbery of the Kare Pharmacy in downtown Leavenworth.

During the robbery, Prestidge reportedly took narcotics and money.

Prestidge was identified as a suspect through testing of DNA evidence. He later confessed to the crime, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.