WINFIELD — It was quite a week for the Ottawa University men’s basketball team and guard Daryll Bowie. Ottawa upended two ranked teams in back-to-back games for the first time in the program’s 119 year history.

Ottawa’s 7-0 start is the best since the 1938-39 team opened the season at 11-0. Bowie was the catalyst in both wins. He fired in a career-best 30 points in Ottawa’s 89-87 win Wednesday over No. 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan. He followed that up with a 21-point effort, including going coast-to-coast to hit a driving layup at the buzzer to lift Ottawa a 92-90 win over No. 13 Southwestern Saturday in Winfield.

The game against Southwestern was tight throughout with 11 ties and 18 lead changes. The game was tied at 90-90 with five seconds left when Bowie received the in-bounds pass and used his quickness to sprint the length of the floor. His driving layup went through the hoop as time expired.

Ottawa opened the KCAC slate with wins over the KCAC’s preseason favorites. The loss dropped Southwestern to 0-2 in KCAC play.

Southwestern and Ottawa staged another KCAC and NAIA beauty. They answered each others runs. Ottawa took a 27-21 lead with an 8-0 run midway through the first half. Southwestern rallied back to take a 30-27 lead. The game was tied at 42-42 with seven seconds left in the first half when Mason McDow stole the ball and Ryan Haskins hit a three to give Ottawa 45-42 halftime lead.

The second half was more of the same. Ottawa led 86-80 with three minutes left. Southwestern rallied within 88-87 with 22 seconds remaining. Haskins hit two free throws with 11 seconds left to give Ottawa a 90-87 lead.

Southwestern hit a trey with five seconds remaining to tie the game and set up Bowie for the game-winning shot.

Ottawa placed five players in double figures led by Bowie’s 21 points. Jaquan Daniels netted 17 points, had three steals, two assists, and five rebounds. Haskins finished with 13 points. Kyle Patrick had 12 points and Joe Johnson III, 10. McDow and Bowie had four assists each.

Ottawa (7-0, 2-0) plays an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Washburn University in Topeka.