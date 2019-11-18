LINDSBORG — The Ottawa University football team could never get over the hump this season. Seven of the eight losses were by eight points or less, including a one- and two-point losses.

The Braves ended the season Saturday with a 30-22 loss to Bethany College in Lindsborg.

Ottawa had chances late to come closer and possibly tie the game. The defense set up the offense at the Swede 34 with an interception. Ottawa drove to the 4, but the drive stalled.

Ottawa rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit with two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 19-14 lead. Bethany struck back with two touchdowns and a field goal, which put Ottawa in a 30-19 hole in the fourth quarter.

Freshman kicker Corbin Boles connected on a 30-yard field goal with 8:47 left in the game to close the gap to eight points.

Ottawa (2-8) compiled 293 yards with a net 156 yards on the ground. Terry Hunter paced the offense with 163 yards rushing on 36 attempts and caught four passes for 27 yards.

Colby Johnson paced the defense with eight tackles.