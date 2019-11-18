There’s less than a month until the annual Christmas parade hosted by the Ottawa Main Street Association.

This year’s parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in downtown Ottawa. This year’s theme is “A New Legacy.” Grand marshals selected for this year’s event include Richard Jackson and Charles Gillette.

Ottawa Main Street is currently taking entries for this year’s Christmas celebration. An electronic entry form and additional information is available on the organization’s Facebook page.

Another holiday tradition — the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony — is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Activities planned that evening include cookie decorating at 5:30 p.m. as well as performances by the Spotlight Dance Academy. Music and sound will be provided by Party Rockerz DJ Service. Get in the Christmas spirit with a special reading of “The Christmas Story,” by local business owner Phil Messenger, and sing Christmas carols with Katie Wooge. There are also special giveaways, hot chocolate and a special visit by Santa.

Also on Nov. 30 is the 49th annual Christmas parade and lighting ceremony, sponsored by the Garnett Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s theme, “I’ll Be Ma’HOMEs for Christmas," was provided by third-grader Andrew Donovan, who will be riding with Santa during the parade. Donovan also received $25 in Chamber Bucks for winning the" Name the Parade Contest."

The Garnett Optimist Club is serving as this year's grand marshal. The organization was chartered in Garnett in 1983, and still retains four of the original members. The group's work with local youth includes the Bud White Beef Raffle, which raises money for three $500 scholarships in memory of Bud White, Wayne Penn and Ed Britton, a tailgate at the first home football game with the Bulldog Booster Club, as well as cooking for after-prom event, the local eight-grade promotion dance and Day on the Farm. The group also sponsors a high-school student for Boy’s State among so many things.

The parade will be held around the downtown square beginning at 6 p.m.

Parade entries will be accepted until Nov. 22. Entry forms are available at the chamber office or on their website. The parade is open to any group. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place entries.

Also on Nov. 30, the Garnett Fire Department will also be hosting its annual chili and soup supper from 4-8 p.m. The Garnett Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will also be accepting toys, paper products and food donations at the fire station during the parade. All donations go to ECKAN and help support local families.

For information, contact the Garnett Area Chamber of Commerce at 785-448-6767 or visit www.garnettchamber.org.