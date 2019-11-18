Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 6 p.m. Friday, 4500 block of Stafford Road, Ottawa, Alicia Swimmer, 36, Lawrence, for driving while suspended during a traffic stop. She was released on a notice to appear.

• 6:46 a.m. Saturday, 1700 block of I-35, Pomona, Ebony Roddy, 29, Indianapolis, Ind., for possession of marijuana.

Thefts

• 8:02 a.m. Friday, 400 block of John Brown Road, Williamsburg, a 28-year-old New Strawn female reported the theft of a pickup. The truck was later located near Pomona.

• 10:20 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of S. Kansas Ave., Lane, United States Postal Service (USPS) Office was broken into sometime between p.m. Friday and 10:20 a.m. Saturday. A plastic USPS tote was reported as stolen. Unknown if any mail was stolen.

Incidents

• 6:02 p.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Kansas Ave., Lane, a 32-year-old Lane female reported a 42-year-old Fontana male shoved her during an argument. The male was not immediately located. Case was sent to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

• 12:14 a.m. Saturday, 300 block of N. Kallock St., Richmond, a 19-year-old Richmond female reported a 20-year-old Quenemo male punched a hole in her living room wall and damaged an AC wall unit during an argument. The male left prior to deputies’ arrival on scene.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:40 a.m. Friday, 300 block of S. Elm St, Ottawa, William Yancey, 23, Ottawa, for disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence after being contacted on a call for service.

• 12:20 a.m. Saturday, 1800 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Shelby Rockhold, 24, Ottawa, for an active Baldwin City warrant.

• 7:32 a.m. Saturday, 600 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, Christopher Hancock, 34, Ottawa, for criminal damage to property and criminal restraint.

• 3:13 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 15-year-old Edgerton juvenile for being out past curfew.

• 3:13 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 16-year-old Baldwin juvenile for being out past curfew.

• 1:06 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Kevin Davis, 61, Ottawa, on an active Greene County Missouri warrant.

• 2:23 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Scott Coulter, 37, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant.

• 4:18 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Mark Baber, 37, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant.

Incident

• 9:47 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of S. Lincoln St., Ottawa, Garrett Ridenour, 18, Paola, was cited and released after being in possession of paraphernalia.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: 200 block of Maple Terrace, general information; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Maple St., suspicious activity.

Saturday: I-35 milemarker 193, assist other agency.

Sunday: 200 block of S. Elm St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Walnut St., animal complaint; I-35, milemarker 200, assist other agency.