The East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corp. Christmas Bureau is accepting applications for assistance from Franklin County residents through Tuesday.

The Franklin County Christmas Bureau is a program designed to help low-income families during the Christmas holiday by providing toys for children and food for individuals and families. Those wishing to apply must make an appointment with Teresia Templeton, human services coordinator, by calling 785-242-7515. Verification of household income is required to participate, and applicants must live in Franklin County.