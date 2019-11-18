HUTCHINSON — The Ottawa University women’s volleyball program is on quite a run. The Lady Braves qualified for their fifth straight NAIA National Tournament berth.

Ottawa won the program’s eighth KCAC Tournament championship Saturday with a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16) over top-seeded Saint Mary. It was the sixth KCAC title in the past eight years.

Ottawa (23-14) plays noon Saturday at home against Brescia (Ky.) University in an NAIA tournament opening-round match. Brescia won the River States Conference regular-season title. This is the Bearcats’ second straight NAIA tournament appearance. This will be Ottawa’s seventh NAIA appearance in program history. This year’s field includes 36 automatic qualifiers, seven at-large selections and one host berth (Morningside).

The top 19 seeds and Morningside automatically advance to the national site in Sioux City, Iowa. The winners of the 12 opening-round matches will advance to Sioux City.

It was a big weekend for the Ottawa squad. Ottawa opened the tournament Friday night rallying from an 0-2 hole to nip Friends in five sets. Ottawa won the deciding fifth set, 15-13. Ottawa rolled to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon and avenged an earlier loss to Saint Mary, the KCAC regular-season champion.

Ottawa has posted a 23-3 KCAC Tournament record since 2011 and has come out on top in four of the past five years under coach Melissa Blessington.

Ottawa used big runs to down Saint Mary. The opening set was tight until Saint Mary took a 19-15 lead. Ottawa scored nine of the next 10 points to win the set.

In the second set, Saint Mary led 11-6 when Ottawa caught fire. Ottawa went on a 9-3 run to take a 15-14 lead and kept the pressure on, building a 21-15 advantage.

Saint Mary used big runs to win the third set. Ottawa controlled the fourth set. Ottawa jumped to a 5-0 lead. Saint Mary rallied to within 13-10, but a five-point spurt gave Ottawa an 18-10 lead and Ottawa cruised to the victory.

Ayona Tharps, the KCAC player of the year, put on a dominating performance throughout the tourney. The junior compiled 20 kills, a .348 attacking percentage, five digs and four blocks against Saint Mary.

Tharps had 24 kills, six digs and three blocks in the win over Friends.

Makayla Aspegren finished with 10 kills against Saint Mary. Allison Bauer led Ottawa with 25 assists. Zari Montgomery finished with 17 assists. Bauer had nine digs while Montgomery finished with six.

Breanna Vail paced Ottawa with five blocks. She also had four kills, a .333 attacking percentage and one service ace.

Autumn Freeman had 25 digs.