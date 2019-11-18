The Ottawa University women’s bowling team signed Jadyn Barr, Andover, for the 2020-21 season. She is a recruit head bowling coach Geoff Poston has been watching for a long time, and believes she will make an immediate impact to the team next season. Barr will graduate from Andover Central High School in 2020.

In addition to her class load at Andover Central, Barr has been taking classes through Butler Community College in order to get a head start on her associate degree, making her a junior transfer based off college credits.

Barr lettered in bowling three times at Andover Central High School under coach Jeff Giest, who has helped coach her to a 22nd place finish in the state tournament her freshman year and a 10th place finish her junior year. Barr’s highest ever series is 767. She has one 300 game to her credit, which she earned at the U15 Youth Regional Championship during her second-place finish. Barr is also a three-time USBC All-State First Team member.

“Jadyn is one of the top female bowlers in the state of Kansas,” Poston said. “I have been watching her since her freshman year where I saw her at a tournament while recruiting our first team almost three years ago. Jadyn is humble and has a great attitude. She is extremely talented and an even better person. She will fit perfectly with our ladies. We are lucky to have her for the next four years.”

Barr plans to major in biology so she can be pre-med. Her future plan is to be a labor and delivery nurse or an obstetrician.