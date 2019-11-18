WINFIELD — The Ottawa University women’s basketball team is searching for the right combination. The Lady Braves lost their third straight game by 20-plus points Saturday in Winfield.

Ottawa fell 87-62 to Southwestern College. Ottawa opened the season with two one-point losses.

Southwestern controlled the game from start-to-finish. Ottawa fell behind 24-12 after the first quarter. Southwestern increased the lead to 41-24 with 3:28 left in the first half. Ottawa trailed 43-30 at halftime.

The Lady Braves sputtered in the third quarter as Southwestern outscored Ottawa 21-10. Southwestern had a 64-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Southwestern blistered the nets at 51% from the field, while Ottawa shot 25.7% from the field, 29.6% from behind the three-point line and 61.5% from the free-throw line. Ottawa continues to get to the line, shooting 26 free throws to Southwestern’s 12.

Ottawa was paced by Liz Vaughn’s double-double. She had a season-best 19 points and 15 rebounds. She also had two assists. Katlyn Hughes came off the bench to score 18 points and Jennifer Anthony finished with 12 points.

Ottawa (0-5, 0-2) plays an exhibition game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against NCAA Div. II opponent Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo. Ottawa returns to KCAC play Saturday with a road game against Bethany.