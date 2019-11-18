STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is pleased to announce the upcoming good old-fashioned Christmas event from noon-4 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

In conjunction with Chase County Country Christmas, guests can experience the Spring Hill Ranch at the height of the holiday season with a good old-fashioned Christmas party in the house. Watch women making cookies and preparing for the upcoming holiday as the good smells of cedar and cinnamon fill the air. Sing along to holiday music being played in the parlor. As a take-home item, kids can have fun making snowflakes and Christmas tree ornaments using glitter and white sand. Enjoy popcorn and hot cocoa as you join in the festivities.

Activities for the kids continue as Santa’s cowboy helper recounts stumbling across Santa Claus as he was out fixing fence on the prairie. Storytelling will be at 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., with candy canes handed out to the children. Free wagon rides are scheduled from noon-4 p.m.

The visitor center, Spring Hill Ranch buildings, and Lower Fox Creek School will be decorated for the holidays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. At the one-room school, local Chase County Elementary students created artwork of snowflakes, paper chains, stars, pictures, and letters to Santa using historically appropriate materials. The student’s handiwork will be hanging from the Christmas tree and all around the school room representing the 1880s classroom.

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on K-177 highway (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie , website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or call the preserve at 620-273-8494.

To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.