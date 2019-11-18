John Brown was a historic figure who was a big part of Kansas history. Brown was executed 160 years ago this December following the raid on Harpers Ferry.

Ottawa University Associate Professor Ryan Louis will present “Commemorating John Brown: Hero, Villain, or Neither?” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Ottawa campus of Neosho County Community College, 900 E. Logan in Ottawa.

To say that John Brown is a polarizing historical character does not do justice to the sheer intensity with which people and communities remember him, Ryan Lewis said. Brown is commemorated in more than a dozen states and around the world, and he represents different things to different people — he might be seen as a hero, a villain, or a victim; crazy, brave, violent or saintly.

Lewis’ program explores a “trail of memory” that follows the path of his 1858-1859 liberation/raid into Vernon County, Missouri, when Brown and his men retaliated for the Missouri bushwhacker-led Marais des Cygnes massacre outside of Trading Post, Kan., by sacking three Missouri farmsteads and absconding with 11 enslaved black men and women who eventually make their way to Canada.

According to Lewis, roughly 25 museums, roadside signs, and exhibits between Nevada, Mo., and Windsor, Ontario, commemorate the epic trail, yet each tells a radically different version of the story.

This Franklin County Historical Society program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 785-242-1250.