A drop in water pressure caused state health officials to order a brief boil water order for Lane residents in early November.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the drop in pressure resulted from a water line break. When pressure isn't adequately maintained, drinking water can be subject to bacterial contamination. State health officials were unavailable last week to comment on the reason for the boil order.

State officials rescinded the boil order on Nov. 8. after laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Lane indicated no evidence of bacteriological contamination. Officials added that all other conditions previously placing the system at risk of contamination were also resolved.

For more information, contact KDHE at 785-296-5514 or visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage at www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.html.