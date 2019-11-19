Shots fired at CoreCivic facility

LEAVENWORTH — Shots were fired at a privately-run detention facility twice over the weekend in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The first incident was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, 100 Highway Terrace. Shots were fired again at the facility at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“Nobody was hurt,” Nicodemus said.

Each time, shots were fired from a vehicle on K-5 highway. Bullets damaged the exterior of the building and a window.

It is believed that between five and 10 shots were fired each time.

Nicodemus said officers found empty shell casings on the roadway. He said the shell casings were for a handgun caliber of bullets.

Shots reportedly were fired the first time from a white truck. The second, shots reportedly were fired from a dark-colored sedan.

The U.S. Marshal's Service contracts with CoreCivic to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

Program explores John Brown’s life

OTTAWA — John Brown was a historic figure who was a big part of Kansas history. Brown was executed 160 years ago this December following the raid on Harpers Ferry.

Ottawa University associate professor Ryan Louis will present “Commemorating John Brown: Hero, Villain, or Neither?” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Ottawa campus of Neosho County Community College, 900 E. Logan in Ottawa.

To say that John Brown is a polarizing historical character does not do justice to the sheer intensity with which people and communities remember him, Ryan Lewis said. Brown is commemorated in more than a dozen states and around the world, and he represents different things to different people — he might be seen as a hero, a villain, or a victim; crazy, brave, violent or saintly.

Lewis’ program explores a “trail of memory” that follows the path of his 1858-1859 liberation/raid into Vernon County, Missouri, when Brown and his men retaliated for the Missouri bushwhacker-led Marais des Cygnes massacre outside of Trading Post, Kan., by sacking three Missouri farmsteads and absconding with 11 enslaved black men and women who eventually make their way to Canada.

According to Lewis, roughly 25 museums, roadside signs and exhibits between Nevada, Mo., and Windsor, Ontario, commemorate the epic trail, yet each tells a radically different version of the story.

This Franklin County Historical Society program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 785-242-1250.