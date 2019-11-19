Ottawa University senior guard Darryl Bowie was selected the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week. He was selected for his performances from Nov. 11-17 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

In two games last week against NAIA Division II Top 25 teams, Bowie averaged 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and four assists per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the floor, 50 percent from behind the 3-pt line, and 81.8 percent from the free throw line. In OU’s win over No. 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Bowie come off the bench to score a career-high 30 points. He also had three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Bowie scored the game winning basket in OU’s 92-90 win on the road in Stewart Field House against No. 13 Southwestern College. He finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

It was the first time in the program’s 119-year history, Ottawa knocked off ranked teams in back-to-back games. He has helped guide the Braves to a 7-0 start, the best since the 1938-39 season when Ottawa won the Kansas Conference.

The Braves play an exhibition game Wednesday in Topeka against NCAA Division II Washburn. Ottawa returns to KCAC play Saturday in Lindsborg against Bethany.