A gas leak at the state-run women's prison in Topeka has forced half the inmates into temporary housing areas.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said 466 of the Topeka Correctional Facility's 905 inmates were relocated overnight to areas that include the gymnasium, education facilities and other buildings within the prison's secured perimeter. The measures were taken after the smell of natural gas led to discovery of a leaking gas line leading to the prison.

Crews from Kansas Gas Service, PI Group and TCF maintenance staff worked through the night to repair the gas line. Work was ongoing Wednesday morning. The cause of the leak is undetermined.