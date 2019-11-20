Following the 2019 fall athletic season, Kansas Wesleyan leads the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup with 63.5 points after finishing first in football, tied for second in women’s soccer, third in men’s soccer, and fourth in men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball to take the early lead.

Ottawa University sits in seventh out of the 13 teams in the conference with 39 points. Men’s cross country and volleyball had the best finishes, both in third place.

Friends University sits in second with 60 overall points. The Falcons finished first in women’s cross country, second in men’s cross country and men’s soccer, tied for second in women’s soccer, and tied for fourth in volleyball. The University of Saint Mary is in third place with 50 overall points, placing first in men’s cross country and volleyball, second in women’s cross country, and tied for fifth in men’s soccer.

Following the winter athletic season the Commissioner’s Cup standings will be updated with basketball, cheer, men’s wrestling, and indoor track & field points. The winner of the eighth KCAC Commissioner’s Cup will be announced directly following the spring athletic season, in which baseball, softball, men’s golf, women’s golf, tennis, and outdoor track & field will be scored.