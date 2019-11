The Ottawa University soccer teams had nine players named 2019 KCAC Scholar Athletes. Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale.

Women

Deanna Passerella, Sr.; Tori Reynolds, Jr.; Josephine Robson, So.; Nicole Tallent, Sr.; Cacey Villa, Sr.

Men

Nate Johnson, Sr.; Jonathan Rawayo, So.; Cain Scott, Jr.; Reece Woolmore, Sr.