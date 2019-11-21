KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Rockhurst University got on a roll early to down the Ottawa University women’s basketball team, 88-59, in an exhibition game Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ottawa’s season-long shooting woes continued in the loss. The Lady Braves shot 33 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The Lady Braves had balanced scoring. Madi McAvoy and Mariah Grizzle led Ottawa with 10 points apiece. Liz Vaughn and Tia Thornton netted nine points each. Vaughn and Grizzle led Ottawa with seven rebounds each.

Ottawa (0-5, 0-2) plays 5 p.m. Saturday in Lindsborg against Bethany College.