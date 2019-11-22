Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 8:55 a.m. Sunday, 4000 block of Indiana Terrace, Benny Page Jr., 35, Ottawa, for criminal damage to property

• 2:31 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Scott Coulter, 37, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:29 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Mark Baber, 37, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for violation of bond conditions.

• 6:57 p.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Delaware Road, Michael Adell, 43, Pomona, for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua Duncan, 22, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for aggravated battery.

• 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, Devyn Horne, 26, Osage City, for a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of S. Cherry St., Ottawa, Cassandra Darveaux, 38, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation and a City of Paola warrant.

• 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Monty Ray, 19, Ottawa, on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.

• 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Forrest Sievers, 39, Pomona, was involved in a physical altercation with jail staff while incarcerated in the Franklin County Jail. He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

• 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Steven McConnelle, 24, Ottawa, for aggravated intimidation of a witness and violation of bond conditions.

Accidents

• 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of I-35, Braxton Allen, 21, Ottawa, was northbound in a 2006 Dodge Stratus when he struck a deer.

• 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of John Brown Road, Nathan Burkdoll, 30, Rantoul, was attempting turn right into a private drive when his brakes gave out. Burkdoll’s Toyota pickup rolled onto its side.

• 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of K-68, Leah Hamilton, 56, Pomona, was westbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado when she struck a deer.

• 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of I-35, Austin Harris, 33, Sadorus, Ill., was southbound in a 1997 Peterbilt when he struck a piece of furniture in the roadway.

• 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, 3000 block of Butler Road, Birdean Murray, 75, Richmond, was westbound in a 2004 Ford Escape when she lost control and crashed into a barbed wire fence.

• 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, 3400 block of I-35, Candy Burenheide, 51, Baldwin City, was northbound in a 2014 Dodge Journey when she side swiped a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Timothy Helfrich, 70, Baldwin City, who had pulled over on the shoulder to use his cell phone.

Thefts

• 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, two unknown suspects entered into a business and stole multiple bottles of liquor.

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Kingman Road, a 39-year-old Pomona male reported a burglary,

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:49 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Jonathan Ball, 39, Ottawa, for DUI after being contacted.

• 10:05 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, Melissa Elston, a 31-year-old Ottawa female for domestic battery and endangering a child.

• 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of W. Seventh St., Pomona, Forrest Sievers, 39, for DUI.

• 11:11 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Joseph Genco, 56, Ottawa, for violating a protection order.

• 1:28 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Thomas Martin, 33, Pomona, on an active Department of Corrections warrant and a Johnson County warrant.

• 2:48 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Billy Bush, 58, Ottawa, for trespassing after remaining in a residence after being evicted.

Incidents

• 8:59 a.m. Monday, 900 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a report of unlawful use of a financial card.

• 10:57 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, a 23-year-old Ottawa female reported the violation of a protection order.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 64-year-old Leawood female reported several past financial crimes.

• No time Wednesday, 1100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old female reported the violation of a protection order. Case is under investigation.

• 11:24 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 20-year-old Ottawa female reported being the a victim of rape and criminal restraint by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 1:16 a.m. Friday, 1200 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Seth Landie, 38, Pomona, for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended and no proof of liability insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 10:08 a.m. Monday, 100 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 27-year-old Ottawa male is suspected of possessing stolen property. Case is under investigation

• 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of W. 23rd St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa female reported a theft of lost property.

• 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of E. Seventh St., Ottawa, a 64-year-old Leawood female reported unknown suspects entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items.

• 10:01 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of E. Fourth St., Ottawa, a 37-year-old Ottawa male reported items stolen from his shed. Case is under investigation.

• 8:09 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 19-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole items out of her unlocked vehicle.

• 4:33 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of W. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of mislaid property.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 200 block of S. Beech St., special assignment; 600 block of Main St., public assist.

Tuesday: 400 block of Pendleton Ave., public assist; 600 block of Walnut St., suspicious activity; 100 block of Walnut St., battery.

Wednesday: 700 block of W. Third St., battery.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Main St., warrant arrest; 400 block of Walnut St., motorist assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 16 medical calls Friday through Wednesday.

Friday: S. Cedar St., Ottawa, unauthorized burning.

Wednesday: N. Hickory, Ottawa, unauthorized burning.