The Ottawa Recreation Commission is offering an Adopt-A-Senior program for area senior citizens. The program started two years ago to provide gifts and well-wishes to Ottawa area seniors who may not otherwise receive the joy of Christmas.

Christmas wish lists are distributed to local seniors by ORC through local senior communities and also are available at the Goppert Building. Those lists are then returned to the ORC for distribution to those interested in adopting a senior.

If interested in adopting a senior this holiday season, wish lists will be available for pick-up at the Goppert Building. The wish list can be requested by email, programs@orcottawaks.org, or phone, 242-1939.

Wish lists should be returned to the Goppert Building no later than Dec. 11 and gifts should be returned no later than Dec. 15. ORC staff and board members will distribute gifts on Dec. 19-20.