VANCOUVER, Washington — Four Ottawa University men’s and women’s cross country runners competed Friday at the NAIA National Cross Country Championships in Vancouver, Washington.

Joshua Weghorst was the top finisher for the men’s squad. He took 83rd at 26:17. Lamar Weeden finished 113th at 26:30. Alan Rangel was 168th at 26:53. The three led Ottawa to third place in the KCAC meet, which was Ottawa’s best finish at the conference meet in a couple of decades.

Breanna Clayton was the lone women’s qualifier. She took 221st with a time of 20:16 in her final collegiate race.