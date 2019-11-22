The Ottawa University men’s basketball team hopes to keep up its winning ways, while the women’s team attempts to break into the win column.

The Ottawa squad return to KCAC action today in Lindsborg against Bethany College. The men are 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the KCAC. It the best start to a season since the 1938-39 team won its first 11 games and went on to capture the Kansas Conference title.

The Braves are coming off back-to-back two-point wins over ranked opponents, which is a first for the tradition-rich program. Ottawa is tied at the top of the KCAC standings with Bethel York, which are both 3-0.

Bethany is coming off an 97-89 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Swedes fell to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the KCAC.

Ottawa played an exhibition game Wednesday against Washburn, an NCAA Division II program. Ottawa fell 103-73.

The Braves — who average 90 points a game — have four players in double figures. Darryl Bowie tops the team at 15.6. Ryan Haskins is right behind at 15. Jaquan Daniels averages 14 and Mat Baldeh, 14.

The women’s squad is struggling to find success after opening the season with two one-point losses. The Lady Braves lost the past three games by 20-plus points. Ottawa fell to Rockhurst, 88-59, Wednesday, in an exhibition game.

Bethany (5-3, 2-1) is coming off a loss to undefeated Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Ottawa’s offensive struggles come from 32% field goal shooting and 60% from the free-throw line. Opponents are shooting 45% and averaging 74 points per game.

The Lady Braves are paced offensively by Madi McAvoy at 11.2 points per game. Liz Vaughn and Moriah Grizzle average 10 points apiece. Vaughn leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game.