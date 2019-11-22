LEBO — A planned power outage affecting some Lyon-Coffey Electric cooperative customers on Tuesday went as planned, company officials said, completing the final phase of system upgrades.

Originally, the outage was expected to last six hours, from noon to 6 p.m. Instead, crews were able to restore power shortly after 4 p.m. Areas affected included the surrounding portions of Waverly, Agricola and Williamsburg and some areas south of Pomona and Quenemo.

Officials explained that Evergy, the cooperative’s electric supplier, requested the maintenance outage so crews could safely tie together new 34.5 kilovolt distribution lines built earlier this year along Old U.S. Highway 50 between Lebo and Waverly. Company officials said they anticipated the upgrades would improve service reliability for the entire area.

With the improvements now completed, officials said there are no additional outages scheduled at this time.