Girls golf found success quickly at two area high schools. Wellsville and Ottawa fielded girls golf for the first time this past fall.

Both schools qualified individual golfers for state tournaments. The golfers made a splash all season, earning medals for team places and individual medals in every tournament.

Wellsville’s Kaylie Reece and Ottawa’s Aubrey Vasquez and Kaitlyn Carrier are members of The Ottawa Herald All-Area golf team.

Kaylie Reece, Jr., Wellsville

Reece was the only golfer of the Wellsville team. She turned in a fantastic season. She medaled in each tournament with most of them being in the top five. She finished in the top eight in all of her tournaments, except at state. She placed 19th in the 3-2-1A State Tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. She shot a two-round score of 188. At the regional, she qualified for state with a fourth-place finish.

Kaitlyn Carrier, Jr., Ottawa

Carrier helped lead the Cyclone squad to several top team finishes throughout the season. Individually, she earned several medals. She qualified for the 4A State Tournament when she finished 19th at the Garnett regional. At state, she shot a 125 in the first round, which did not advance her to the second round.

Aubrey Vasquez, Fr., Ottawa

Vasquez and Carrier formed a solid duo at the top for the Cyclones. Vasquez was Ottawa’s best finisher in several tournaments. She qualifed for state by placing 20th at the Garnett regional. Vasquez shot a 107 on the state course in Hesston. That score did not qualify her for the second round.