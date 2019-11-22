Friday

Nov 22, 2019 at 2:42 PM


Flint Hills League Volleyball Team

First Team

Ainsley Corwine, Jr., West Franklin; Paisli Butler, So., Council Grove; Brooke Flory, Sr., West Franklin; Kenna Butterfield, Sr., Osage City; Teagan Sturdy, Sr., Lyndon; Shyanne Allen, Sr., Council Grove.

Second Team

Hope Martin, Sr., Mission Valley; Khylee Massey, Sr., Northern Heights; Britney Wilkins, Sr., Osage City; Jenna Walters, So., West Franklin; Makenzie Higgs, Sr., Chase County; Brooke Addleman, Sr., Lyndon.

Honorable Mention

Alex Coopman, Jr., West Franklin; Ashlyn Fast, Jr., Mission Valley; Keeley Honas, Jr., Council Grove; Leslie Hultgren, Sr., Osage City.

Flint Hills League Football Team

First Team

Offense

QB: Cameron Heiman, Sr., Northern Heights (U); RB: Shawn Hinck, Sr., Lyndon; Tony Detwiler, So., Central Heights; WR: Luke Detwiler, Jr., Lyndon (U); Brodey King, Sr., Council Grove (U); Utility: Tee Preisner, Sr., Northern Heights (U); OL: Beau Baker, Jr., Lyndon (U); Dane Whalen, Jr., Osage City (U); Nolan Parker, Jr., Mission Valley; Tyrell Steinbach, Jr., Lyndon; Trey Gipson, Sr., West Franklin.

Defense

DL: Dane Whalen, Jr., Osage City (U); Beau Baker, Jr., Lyndon (U) Tyler Floyd, Sr., Northern Heights; Ben Rudeen, Jr., Mission Valley; LB: Tee Preisner, Northern Heights, Sr. (U); Trey Marshall, Sr., Council Grove (U); Mathew Anschutz, Sr., Lyndon; DB: Garrett Fager, So., Osage City (U); Luke Detwiler, Jr., Lyndon; Tony Detwiler, So., Central Heights; Colton Tiffany, Jr., Northern Heights; Punter: Brodey King, Sr., Council Grove (U); Kicker: Adrian Bergasa-Marton, Jr., Northern Heights (U); Special Team: Luke Detwiler, Jr., Lyndon.

Second Team

QB: Darian Massey, So., Lyndon; RB: Ethan Edington, Jr., Lyndon; Cameron Wise, Jr., West Franklin; WR: Colton Tiffany, Jr., Northern Heights; Tyler Sage, So., Osage City

Utility: Brody Littrell, Osage City, So.; OL: Cody Medlen, Jr., Northern Heights; Peyton Tischhauser, Sr., Council Grove; Tim Smith, Sr., Central Heights; Koen Hula, So., Council Grove; Josh Thompson, Sr., Central Heights.

Defense

DL: Koen Hula, So., Council Grove; Tyrell Steinbach, Jr., Lyndon; Trey Gipson, Sr., West Franklin; Josh Thompson, Sr., Central Heights; LB: Isiaiah Smith, Jr., Northern Heights; LB: Shane Birzer, Sr., West Franklin; Cadin Roberts, Jr., Mission Valley; DB: Tate Wells, Sr., Lyndon; Colby Stowe, Sr., Mission Valley; Corbyn Miller, Jr., Council Grove; Caleb McKenzie, Jr., West Franklin; Punter: Ethan Edington, Jr., Lyndon; Kicker: Ethan Edington, Jr., Lyndon; Special Team: Keegan Anschutz, Jr., Osage City.

Honorable Mention

QB: Hadyn Bieling, Jr., Council Grove; RB: Ty Floyd, Sr., Northern Heights; Trey Marshall Sr., Council Grove; WR: Weston Orender, Sr., Northern Heights; Tate Wells, Sr., Lyndon; Utility: Cauy Newell, Jr., Central Heights; OL: Mathew Anschutz, Sr., Lyndon; Skyler Arb, Sr., Northern Heights; Gabe Brammel, Sr., Northern Heights; Wyatt Littrell, Jr., Osage City; Chris Cain, So., Mission Valley.

Defense

DL: Nick Brooker, Jr., Lyndon; DL: Peyton Tischhauser, Sr., Council Grove; Tim Smith, Sr., Central Heights; Jonathan Fox, Sr., Central Heights; LB: Dustin Tobler, Jr., Lyndon; Nick Bailey, Jr., Osage City; Brody Littrell, So., Osage City; Brady Burson, Jr., Central Heights; DB: Weston Orender, Sr., Northern Heights; Braden Heins, So., Northern Heights; DB: Reid Crawford, Jr., Osage City; Philip Swank, Sr., West Franklin; Punter: Adrian Bergasa-Marton, Jr., Northern Heights; Kicker: AJ Rubio, Fr., Mission Valley; Special Team: Weston Orender, Sr., Northern Heights.

West Franklin Middle School

Boys Basketball

Varsity

WFMS 15 Lyndon 48

Gunner McMahan 7, Hunter Criqui 4, Gavin Gonzales 3, Bryce Hatfield 1.

JV

Lyndon 41, WFMS 13

Levi Judd 6, Beckham Moody 3, Ezekiel Dowd 2, Lucas Hassler 1, Colton Evans 1.

C-Team

Lyndon 38, WFMS 7

Ezekiel Dowd 4, Jessy Altic 3.

Wellsville Middle School

Girls Basketball

B-Team

Burlington 24, Wellsville 10

Seventh Grade A

Burlington 24, Wellsville 11

Eighth Grade A

Wellsville 32, Burlington 13