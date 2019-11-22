Flint Hills League Volleyball Team
First Team
Ainsley Corwine, Jr., West Franklin; Paisli Butler, So., Council Grove; Brooke Flory, Sr., West Franklin; Kenna Butterfield, Sr., Osage City; Teagan Sturdy, Sr., Lyndon; Shyanne Allen, Sr., Council Grove.
Second Team
Hope Martin, Sr., Mission Valley; Khylee Massey, Sr., Northern Heights; Britney Wilkins, Sr., Osage City; Jenna Walters, So., West Franklin; Makenzie Higgs, Sr., Chase County; Brooke Addleman, Sr., Lyndon.
Honorable Mention
Alex Coopman, Jr., West Franklin; Ashlyn Fast, Jr., Mission Valley; Keeley Honas, Jr., Council Grove; Leslie Hultgren, Sr., Osage City.
Flint Hills League Football Team
First Team
Offense
QB: Cameron Heiman, Sr., Northern Heights (U); RB: Shawn Hinck, Sr., Lyndon; Tony Detwiler, So., Central Heights; WR: Luke Detwiler, Jr., Lyndon (U); Brodey King, Sr., Council Grove (U); Utility: Tee Preisner, Sr., Northern Heights (U); OL: Beau Baker, Jr., Lyndon (U); Dane Whalen, Jr., Osage City (U); Nolan Parker, Jr., Mission Valley; Tyrell Steinbach, Jr., Lyndon; Trey Gipson, Sr., West Franklin.
Defense
DL: Dane Whalen, Jr., Osage City (U); Beau Baker, Jr., Lyndon (U) Tyler Floyd, Sr., Northern Heights; Ben Rudeen, Jr., Mission Valley; LB: Tee Preisner, Northern Heights, Sr. (U); Trey Marshall, Sr., Council Grove (U); Mathew Anschutz, Sr., Lyndon; DB: Garrett Fager, So., Osage City (U); Luke Detwiler, Jr., Lyndon; Tony Detwiler, So., Central Heights; Colton Tiffany, Jr., Northern Heights; Punter: Brodey King, Sr., Council Grove (U); Kicker: Adrian Bergasa-Marton, Jr., Northern Heights (U); Special Team: Luke Detwiler, Jr., Lyndon.
Second Team
QB: Darian Massey, So., Lyndon; RB: Ethan Edington, Jr., Lyndon; Cameron Wise, Jr., West Franklin; WR: Colton Tiffany, Jr., Northern Heights; Tyler Sage, So., Osage City
Utility: Brody Littrell, Osage City, So.; OL: Cody Medlen, Jr., Northern Heights; Peyton Tischhauser, Sr., Council Grove; Tim Smith, Sr., Central Heights; Koen Hula, So., Council Grove; Josh Thompson, Sr., Central Heights.
Defense
DL: Koen Hula, So., Council Grove; Tyrell Steinbach, Jr., Lyndon; Trey Gipson, Sr., West Franklin; Josh Thompson, Sr., Central Heights; LB: Isiaiah Smith, Jr., Northern Heights; LB: Shane Birzer, Sr., West Franklin; Cadin Roberts, Jr., Mission Valley; DB: Tate Wells, Sr., Lyndon; Colby Stowe, Sr., Mission Valley; Corbyn Miller, Jr., Council Grove; Caleb McKenzie, Jr., West Franklin; Punter: Ethan Edington, Jr., Lyndon; Kicker: Ethan Edington, Jr., Lyndon; Special Team: Keegan Anschutz, Jr., Osage City.
Honorable Mention
QB: Hadyn Bieling, Jr., Council Grove; RB: Ty Floyd, Sr., Northern Heights; Trey Marshall Sr., Council Grove; WR: Weston Orender, Sr., Northern Heights; Tate Wells, Sr., Lyndon; Utility: Cauy Newell, Jr., Central Heights; OL: Mathew Anschutz, Sr., Lyndon; Skyler Arb, Sr., Northern Heights; Gabe Brammel, Sr., Northern Heights; Wyatt Littrell, Jr., Osage City; Chris Cain, So., Mission Valley.
Defense
DL: Nick Brooker, Jr., Lyndon; DL: Peyton Tischhauser, Sr., Council Grove; Tim Smith, Sr., Central Heights; Jonathan Fox, Sr., Central Heights; LB: Dustin Tobler, Jr., Lyndon; Nick Bailey, Jr., Osage City; Brody Littrell, So., Osage City; Brady Burson, Jr., Central Heights; DB: Weston Orender, Sr., Northern Heights; Braden Heins, So., Northern Heights; DB: Reid Crawford, Jr., Osage City; Philip Swank, Sr., West Franklin; Punter: Adrian Bergasa-Marton, Jr., Northern Heights; Kicker: AJ Rubio, Fr., Mission Valley; Special Team: Weston Orender, Sr., Northern Heights.
West Franklin Middle School
Boys Basketball
Varsity
WFMS 15 Lyndon 48
Gunner McMahan 7, Hunter Criqui 4, Gavin Gonzales 3, Bryce Hatfield 1.
JV
Lyndon 41, WFMS 13
Levi Judd 6, Beckham Moody 3, Ezekiel Dowd 2, Lucas Hassler 1, Colton Evans 1.
C-Team
Lyndon 38, WFMS 7
Ezekiel Dowd 4, Jessy Altic 3.
Wellsville Middle School
Girls Basketball
B-Team
Burlington 24, Wellsville 10
Seventh Grade A
Burlington 24, Wellsville 11
Eighth Grade A
Wellsville 32, Burlington 13