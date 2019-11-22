Yes, we know it's not even Thanksgiving, but with the holidays just around the corner, here's a few upcoming festivities to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Bethlehem Village “A Living Christmas”

5:45-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Orlis Cox Sports Complex, 901 W. Second St.

Experience what the first Christmas was like by touring Bethlehem Village Friday, Saturday and Sunday the first full weekend in December. Admission is free. While reservations are encouraged, they are not required. For weather cancellations, reservations or special arrangements, call 785-242-3211. Parking is available at the sports complex, and buses will be provided to transport visitors to and from the village.

Ribbons and Bows Holiday Concert

7 p.m. Dec. 6, Ottawa Memorial Auditorium, 301 S. Hickory

The Ottawa Suzuki Strings will present the sounds of the season during the ensemble's annual Ribbons and Bows Holiday Concert. Tickets are available for adults, ages 11 and up, for an $8 suggested donation. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the group's Facebook page.

Ottawa Suzuki Strings and Ottawa Suzuki Strings KC is an ensemble of young string players, ages 2-20, under the direction of violinist Alice Joy Lewis. Established by Lewis in 1966, the program is one of the first and most distinguished Suzuki programs in the United States. For 50 years, the programs attracts students throughout eastern Kansas and western Missouri.