JACKSON COUNTY — Officials on Monday confirmed that a body found Sunday morning in northern Jackson County was that of a man who had been reported missing last week.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse confirmed Monday morning that the body of Brian K. Wood, 51, of Netawaka, was found during a search that took place Sunday morning.

Morse said Wood's body was located in a large culvert that runs underneath US-75 highway near 266th Road, about 5 miles north of Holton.

Morse said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted during Sunday morning's search for Wood, who hadn't been seen since Nov. 16th near 266th and US-75 highway.

Several searches of the immediate area and surrounding wooded areas were conducted, along with other attempts to find Wood, Morse said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday requested the public's help in locating Wood, who had been suffering from a severe leg infection and was believed to be disoriented.

Morse said friends, family members, neighbors and emergency personnel took part in a search party Sunday morning north of 266th Road on US-75 highway.

The searchers found clothing on the west side of US-75 highway about a mile north of 266th Road, Morse said. A body later determined to be that of Wood was found around 11:19 a.m. Sunday east of US-75 in a large culvert that runs under the highway.

The district coroner was on scene and ordered an autopsy.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Holton and Netawaka fire departments assisted with the search.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information may call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.