LINDSBORG — The Ottawa University men’s basketball team broke into the NAIA poll this weekend at No. 20 after its 8-0 start.

The Braves dismantled Bethany College, 113-83, on Saturday in Lindsborg. The women fell to 0-6 with a 61-46 loss.

The men’s offense exploded against Bethany. Ottawa shot 52% from the field and 50% from behind the 3-point line. Ottawa took control the final 10 minutes of the first half and cruised to the victory. Ottawa led 51-32 at halftime and increased the lead to 33 points in the second half.

It is the first time in more than a decade since the Braves were ranked in the NAIA Divsion II poll.

Ottawa placed six players in double figures. Joe Johnson III, Ryan Haskins and Darryl Bowie finished with 18 points apiece. Mason McDow scored 15 points. Mat Baldeh netted 11 points and Jaquan Daniels scored 10. Kyle Patrick was one point away from a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Mallory led Ottawa with six assists.

The women’s offense was limited to a season-low in points and shooting at 24%. Ottawa kept the game close throughout the first half. Bethany led 30-21 at halftime. Bethany scored the first five points of the second half and never let the lead slip below double digits the rest of the game.

Madi McAvoy led Ottawa with 12 points and had two steals.

Ottawa plays Saint Mary in Leavenworth at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.