The Ottawa University men’s golf program announced the signing of Blake Minyard for the 2020-21 season. He is from Platte City, Missouri. and attends Platte County High School.

Minyard earned letters in golf and baseball at Platte County High School. He earned honorable mention All-Conference honors, was a first team all-district selection, earned first team all-region honors, and was a state qualifier.

“Blake is my first signing as a head golf coach, so it’s definitely a special one,” Phil McClintock said. “Blake has a strong love for the game which will allow his game to grow further at Ottawa. I’m very excited for him to join the Ottawa Golf family.”

Minyard plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.