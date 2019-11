The Ottawa High School winter sports will have its annual preseason scrimmages Friday in the gyms.

The wrestling scrimmage takes place at 3:30 p.m. in the north gym. The girls basketball scrimmage 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the north gym.

The boys will scrimmage 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. The varsity will scrimmage the alumni. Admission is a donation of water or Gatorade at the door.