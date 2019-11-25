With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, schools, city and county offices will be closed later this week.

All Franklin County administrative offices will be Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Ottawa City Hall and all city offices will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

Local school districts, including Ottawa, West Franklin, Wellsville and Central Heights will be closed, beginning Wednesday. Other closings include Neosho County Community College's Ottawa and Chanute campuses, which closed Tuesday. Both campuses will remain closed through Friday.