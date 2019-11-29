I dropped my oldest child off at Friends University this semester. On the way home, there was some pretty pathetic crying, openly weeping, etc. It was brutal. Oh, and her mother cried some, too.

Of course, she could come back home, either through dropping out or by completing her degree and not finding a job. The more successful she is the more likely it is that our everyday relationship with her would be over. This led me to a realization: One definition of a successful parent is to put themselves out of a job — to raise someone who no longer needs you.

Abrielle knows though that wherever she goes, we will be there for her. But besides family, there's another group of people who have supported her, encouraged her and helped her on her path to adulthood. It’s that important group of people who have come to mind this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Every year, we ask students about what part of their experience at Neosho County Community College were they most satisfied with. Near the top of the list — 84% say anyway — is not the wonderful facilities, great activities or the very handsome college president (OK. I may have added one of those choices.)

It’s the faculty.

I’m sure that you can think back about one or more teachers or professors who truly made a difference. Perhaps they encouraged you to keep going when you wanted to quit. Or maybe they gave you a well-timed figurative “kick in the pants” that helped put you back on the right track.

NCCC's instructors and professors serve that same function — teacher, mentor, counselor, encourager and the occasional consequence-bringer. In a word — they care. As an instructor for nine years, I can tell you that there is no bigger thrill than to see the light bulb go on when a student gets something. It’s an amazing feeling.

Then comes the end. The faculty cry at graduation because they are proud of the growth they have seen in the students and of what they have accomplished by earning the certificate or degree — and they cry because they are going to miss them.

So we parents cry when we drop the kids off at their higher education institution, and the professors cry when they graduate and move on. Much like the parents, the instructor has put themselves out of a job, passing on the knowledge, skills and abilities to help the student be successful in life.

During her last weeks at Neosho, Abrielle took thank-you notes around to some special professors. She did that on her own by the way, I was quite surprised when she said she was doing that. Not many students take the time to say thank you. (I guess Jennifer raised a good kid there.)

Faculty, teachers, instructors, professors, in this annual time of gratitude, please allow me to publicly thank you for all you have done and continue to do for students, not just the faculty of NCCC, but for all teachers reading this. If you care, then chances are you are making a difference in students’ lives. We, your students, are forever grateful.

If you have any questions or comments about this article or anything else, please feel free to contact me at binbody@neosho.edu.