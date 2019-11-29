The 2019 Ottawa Herald All-Area Boys Cross Country runners were a collection of some of the best across the state. The Central Heights boys dominated all season, culminating with a state runner-up finish.

Six of the nine members competed at state meets. The Vikings scored a program-lowest 48 points at the state meet with three medalists.

Here are each of the all-area team members:

Alex Canady, Sr., Central Heights

Canady had a sterling prep career helping guide Central Heights to a state title and a state runner-up finish. He was a team leader throughout his career. He was a dominant performer. As a senior, he took home a state medal with his 18th-place finish. He took third at the regional race and fifth at league.

David Craft, Jr., Central Heights

Craft became a solid top-10 finisher as a junior. He will be among the team leaders next season. Craft took 23rd at the state meet. He was seventh at the regional and ninth at league.

Luke Cotter, Jr., Central Heights

Cotter continued his rise as a top-notch performer for the Vikings. Cotter and Craft will be the top returners next season. Cotter earned a state medal with a 20th-place finish at state. He took fifth at regional and 14th in the league race.

Mason McCurry, Sr., Central Heights

McCurry was one of three seniors that was part of a historic run for the boys squad in the past three seasons. McCurry gave Central Heights depth at the top of its lineup. He finished 27th at the state meet. He was fourth in the regional race and sixth at league.

Tyler Stevenson, Sr., Central Heights

Stevenson was among the leaders in every race this season. The senior took charge early in races. Stevenson finished ninth at state to earn a state medal. He was the regional runner-up and the league champion for the second straight season.

Scott Hoehn, Soph., Wellsville

Hoehn took the leadership reigns this season for the Eagles. He was their top finisher in each meet. He took 19th in the regional race. Hoehn finished 17th at league.

Kyle Haner, Fr., West Franklin

Haner began his prep career with a standout season. He showed toughness in many races and was a top-10 finisher. He took 33rd at the state race, which was among the best finishers for freshmen. He took eighth at regional to qualify for state as an individual. He finished 12th in the league race.

Noah King, Soph., West Franklin

King was a solid performer throughout the season, giving the Falcons depth at the top. He took 22nd at regionals and 24th in the league race.

Kale Link, Soph., West Franklin

Link showed a lot of growth this season. He medaled in most of his races. Link finished 34th in the regional race and was 21st at league.