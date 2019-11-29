Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 3:47 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Hoover St., Pomona, Joshua Hoyt, 31, homeless, for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property.

• 4:15 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dalton Slankard, 25, Pomona, on a Woods County, Oklahoma, warrant for failure to appear.

• 3:03 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Marrheesa Killings, 28, Topeka, for battery on a law enforcement officer and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

Accidents

• 5:13 p.m. Sunday, 3500 block of Idaho Road, Micaya Running, 29, Pomona, struck a deer.

• 8:04 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Butler Road, a 1999 Ford Explorer was found rolled over on its top in a creek. The driver was not located.

• No Time Thursday, 2300 block of US-59, Robert Trammell, Garnett, was northbound in a 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe when he struck a deer.

• 11:21 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block Sand Creek Road, Ottawa, William Robbins, 42, Wellsville, was eastbound in a 2009 Dodge Ram when he struck a deer.

• 12:21 a.m. Friday, 800 block of K-68, Pomona, Galen Bristow, 39, Ottawa, was westbound in a 1979 Ford Bronco when he left the roadway due to a mechanical malfunction. He struck a field drive embankment causing his vehicle to overturn. Bristow was checked on scene by EMS, but refused treatment.

Incident

• 12:07 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Bungalow Avenue, Richmond, a 52-year-old Richmond male was found deceased in his home from unknown causes.

Thefts

• 5:30 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Douglas Road, a 29-year-old Williamsburg male reported the theft of a Dodge truck, which was later recovered at a Franklin County home where another vehicle was taken.

• 5:45 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of John Brown Road, a 42-year-old Rantoul male reported a robbery after being forced from his vehicle by an unknown subject. The subject fled in the vehicle, which was later recovered in Princeton.

• 6:16 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of US-59, Princeton, a 55-year-old Williamsburg male reported a 2012 Chevy 3500 dually pickup was stolen from the Princeton Quick Stop. The truck was later found in the Drexel, Missouri, area

• 8:17 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Indiana Road, a 72-year-old Ottawa male reported multiple guns and a compound bow was stolen from his residence. Case is under investigation.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:01 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ashley Wells, 28, homeless, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:05 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Shane Kloog, 33, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:27 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Thomas Landwehr, 56, Ottawa, on a Kansas City, Kansas, warrant.

• 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, Jarrod Rose, 32, Ottawa, for DUI after a call for service.

• 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of E. 19th St., Ottawa, Jamie Bishop, 39, Richmond, for DUI after a call for service.

• 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Joseph Genco, 56, Ottawa, for violation of a stalking order.

• 10:13 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of N. Davis Ave., Ottawa, Marrheesa Killings, 28, Topeka, for battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, disorderly conduct and theft. She also had an active Shawnee County warrant.

Accident

• 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of E. Eighth St., Ottawa, Asianah Mcracken, 21, Ottawa, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after striking a 2010 Ford van owned by Theft

• 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole fuel.

• 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of E. Ninth, Ottawa, a 2015 Genuine motor scooter was recovered on a traffic stop.

• 4:31 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Misty Chapman, 47, Ottawa, was cited and released after stealing items from s store.

Incident

• 4 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of N. Oak St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported being battered by a known 33-year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 800 block of Main St., unoccupied vehicle; 2800 Tennessee Road, general information; 800 block of Main St., residence check; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., field interview; Pendleton Ave./Main St., traffic complaint.

Tuesday: 300 block of Pendleton Court, alarm; 500 block of E. Fourth St., check welfare; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 100 block of First St., alarm; 400 block of W. Fourth St., assist other agency.