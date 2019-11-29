Flu activity in the state is slightly ahead of reporting last year, but it remains sporadic, with only minimal reporting of flu-like illness in clinics or emergency rooms across the state, a Reno County Health official reported this week.

Three cases of flu have been confirmed at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center over the last month, Health Department director Nick Baldetti advised the Reno County Commission on Tuesday.

That included one case each in the age groups of newborn-to-4, 5-to-24, and 50-to-64.

“There is a slight increase from this time last year, in terms of activity statewide,” he said. “The info coming out is that it is starting early.”

It’s too soon to say, however, whether the vaccine being distributed will be effective on strains going around.

Kansas was one of 11 states with sporadic activity in the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Six states were reporting widespread flu already, and nine others regional activity. Only one state, Rhode Island, and Guam reported no activity.

The county will spend $110,000 on flu vaccine for the year, Baldetti said, which is distributed both at the health department, 209 W. Second, and through mobile clinics offered by the agency.

“Some years we get it all in one shipment and some years it's sporadic,” Baldetti said. “This year there will be multiple shipments because of delays in production.”

Most local pharmacies are also offering the vaccine.

Businesses interested in having the health department come to an office to administer vaccines have two options for payment, Baldetti said.

“The organization can do a pre-roster event, where we get a number and they pay a one-time flat fee,” he said. “Or we can go out and bill for each individual.”

Most health insurance covers the full cost of the shot as preventive medicine.

“We bill for the cost of the vaccine and a small administrative fee, which is intended to reimburse for staff time, which includes the front desk, the nurse who administers it and paperwork on the back end. We’re not making enough on the administrative fee in terms of the back end to get a full reimbursement.”