Chairman discusses open meetings concerns

LEAVENWORTH — During a meeting Wednesday, the chairman of the Leavenworth County Commission raised concerns about multiple commissioners appearing at the same function.

Chairman Doug Smith said commissioners have been receiving a lot of invitations. He noted one specifically from the League of Women Voters of Leavenworth County in which commissioners have been invited to speak at an upcoming event.

“I think there should be only two of us going at a time,” he said.

Having three or more members of the five-member commission attend a function could lead to concerns related to the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

“Am I being overly cautious here?” Smith asked.

Senior County Counselor David Van Parys said commissioners can provide notice of a public meeting for events in which more than two commissioners plan to attend.

“I just don’t feel comfortable with more than two commissioners at a function whether we’re talking or not,” Smith said.

Van Parys said open meetings concerns could arise if there are more than two commissioners at an event and there is an interactive discussion about county business.