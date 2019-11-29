WELLSVILLE — A Gardner man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon south of Wellsville.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 12:57 p.m. on Shawnee Road, just west of K-33 highway.

The KHP reported a 2006 Peterbilt semitrailer was partially parked on the roadway, awaiting a load of grain, when a 2008 Ford Focus, which was eastbound, crashed into the rear of the semitrailer. Following the collision, the car went left, left the roadway and came to rest in the north ditch.

The driver of the car, Robert W. Vickers, 35, was reportedly injured and taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the semitrailer, Justin A. Cox, 32, of Spring Hill, was not injured.

According to the report, the semitrailer had its hazard lights on at the time of the crash.