The Ottawa University and Bethel College men’s basketball teams are two of the most surprising teams in the NAIA and KCAC this season.

Both are off to flying starts and entered the NAIA coaches polls this week. Ottawa (8-1) is ranked No. 12, while Bethel (9-1) is No. 22. The two teams meet 8 p.m. Monday in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa is coming off its first loss of the season Tuesday to Saint Mary, 74-69, while Bethel (4-0) remained tied with Kansas Wesleyan at top of the KCAC standings with an 82-68 win over Tabor. Bethel’s lone loss this season came to Oklahoma City.

The Braves won their first eight games of the season for the first time since the 1938-39 season. Ottawa was outscored 14-4 by Saint Mary in the final 6:43 of Tuesday’s loss. Saint Mary opened the game with a 13-3 run. Ottawa rallied back to take a 41-35 halftime lead.

Kyle Patrick led the Braves with a career-best 20 points. Jaquan Daniels finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mason McDow had a double-double off the bench, scoring 14 points and tallying 11 rebounds.

The Ottawa women’s team is searching for its first win of the season after suffering a 60-56 loss to Saint Mary. Ottawa (0-7, 0-4) faces Bethel (3-1, 5-3), which upset Tabor on Tuesday.

The Lady Braves shot 27% from the field in the loss. Madi McAvoy paced Ottawa with 19 points.