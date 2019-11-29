The Ottawa University softball program signed Kylea Ricketts, Riley County; Jillian Kygar, Sparks, Nevada, and Candace Durney, Loyalton, Calif.

Ricketts plays first base and expects to add depth to the Lady Braves. She lettered for Riley County in softball and basketball. Ricketts plans to major in exercise science.

Kygar is a catcher and swings a powerful bat. She was a second team all-league selection as a utility player in 2019. She volunteers with special needs children and suicide prevention. She plans to major in biology.

Durney is a versatile infielder and was named her high school team’s MVP for 2017-2019. She is an all-around athlete, playing softball, volleyball and basketball for her high school. She plans to major in biology.

The men’s golf team signed Garrett Pendroy, Gardner, for the 2020-21 season. Ottawa golf coach Phil McClintock said Pendroy is a great addition to the 2020 class. He plans to major in sports studies.