The Ottawa University volleyball team will be challenged in its pool at the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

Ottawa (24-14) faces three ranked teams. All three are on a roll heading into the tournament. Ottawa faces No. 6 Viterbo (27-7) at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Ottawa takes on No. 11 Marian (31-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday and closes pool play 2 p.m. Thursday against No. 21 Emery-Riddle (28-5).

Viterbo has won 11 straight matches, winning its conference regular-season and tournament titles. Viterbo’s attack ranks among the top 10 in total kills (1,765) and kills per set (14).

Marian had its 20-match winning streak snapped in its tournament championship match to Indiana Wesleyan, which is the only team to best the Knights this season. Marian is ranked 11th in attacking percentage (.242).

Emery-Riddle is on a 23-match winning streak. Ottawa defeated Emery-Riddle 3-2 earlier this season. Emery-Riddle is third in attacking percentage (.262).

The Lady Braves have won six straight matches and is making their third straight final site appearance and fourth in five years.