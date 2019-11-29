POMONA — Two Quenemo women were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on K-68 highway west of Pomona.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on K-68, a half-mile east of Arkansas Road.

The KHP reported a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stopped on the highway, waiting to make a left-hand turn, when a 2001 International semi-truck was unable to stop and struck the rear of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, pushing it into the rear of the Silverado. Following the collision, the International truck left the roadway and went into the south embankment.

The driver of the Tahoe, Amanda D. Lockhart, 31, and her passenger, Mercedes L. Engel, 19, were reportedly hurt in the crash and were taken to AdventHealth Ottawa with minor injuries. Denney L. Gillett, 48, of Rantoul, and the driver of the International, was not injured. The driver of the Silverado, Ashley J. Judd, 37, also of Quenemo, was not injured.